Student Hospitalized After Altercation Breaks Out Following HS Football Game In Port Chester

One student was hospitalized after an altercation broke out following a varsity football game in Westchester.

<p>Port Chester High School. </p>

Photo Credit: Google Maps
The incident happened at Port Chester High School, which hosted Poughkeepsie High School on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 21.

According to authorities, officers from the Port Chester and Rye Brook police departments were able to separate the parties involved and restore order.

Further information on the injured student has not been released.

All those involved in the altercation were juveniles, Port Chester Police detectives said, noting that  they are working to "identify the perpetrators involved."

a video of the incident is being reviewed and the department is asking for any other video that may have been taken during this incident. 

Anyone with video, photos, or other information is asked to email detmorales@portchesterny.gov.

