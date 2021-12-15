COVID-19: Cornell University Reports Nearly 900 Student Cases In Past Week

Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase at Cornell University a day after the university announced it was moving to Alert Level Red.

According to Cornell's COVID-19 dashboard, 276 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total number of students to test positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Monday, Dec. 13, to 883.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Cornell University President Martha Pollack said the university would be implementing new safety measures, including moving final exams online and canceling university events, due to "rapid spread" of COVID-19 across the campus, and the fact that the Omicron variant was identified in student samples.

Other schools in the region have also implemented new safety measures amid a rapid increase in cases, with Princeton University and New York University both moving final exams online and canceling gatherings, NBC New York reported on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

