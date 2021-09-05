Contact Us
Port Chester Daily Voice serves Port Chester, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Port Chester Daily Voice serves Port Chester, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cuomo Faces New Criminal Probe
Schools

COVID-19: CDC Outlines 'Key Strategies' Schools Should Employ To Keep Kids, Staff Safe

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released its COVID-19 safety guidelines for schools as students return to the classroom.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released its COVID-19 safety guidelines for schools as students return to the classroom. Photo Credit: Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter / Pixabay

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released its COVID-19 safety guidelines for schools as students return to the classroom. 

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the most important recommendation from the agency is that everyone eligible for COVID-19 vaccination gets vaccinated before school starts. 

Walensky shared the guidelines at a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Walensky said universal masking is also important for students, teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC also recommended that schools use additional strategies to keep students safe, such as physical distancing and improved ventilation.

Parents can also protect their children by getting vaccinated and encouraging their children to wear masks when in indoor public spaces, Walensky said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Port Chester Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.