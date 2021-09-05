COVID-19: CDC Outlines 'Key Strategies' Schools Should Employ To Keep Kids, Staff Safe

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released its COVID-19 safety guidelines for schools as students return to the classroom.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the most important recommendation from the agency is that everyone eligible for COVID-19 vaccination gets vaccinated before school starts.

Walensky shared the guidelines at a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Walensky said universal masking is also important for students, teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC also recommended that schools use additional strategies to keep students safe, such as physical distancing and improved ventilation.

Parents can also protect their children by getting vaccinated and encouraging their children to wear masks when in indoor public spaces, Walensky said.

