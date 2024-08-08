Possible Sinkhole Forms At Port Chester Intersection, Causes Road Closures

The "potential sinkhole" formed in Port Chester along North Regent Street near the intersection at Clermont Avenue, village officials announced on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The damage caused the street to buckle and led to the village closing the intersection throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Aug. 8.

Contractors mobilized on Thursday to investigate the cause of the damage and make repairs, village officials said, adding that those in the area should avoid the intersection if possible and watch out for police, contractors, and village staff on the road.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

