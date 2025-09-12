Five Iron Golf officially celebrated the grand opening of its Port Chester location on Thursday, Sept. 11, with a lively ribbon-cutting ceremony and a ceremonial “swing off” featuring golf balls that exploded on impact, according to the company.

Local leaders, including Port Chester Mayor Luis A. Marino, joined the event to mark the milestone.

Located inside the new Abendroth Downtown development at 179 North Main St., the 7,700-square-foot venue features 10 state-of-the-art Trackman simulators, a full-service kitchen, a lively bar, and private event space.

The Port Chester location is operated by Ironwood Ventures, led by John Cornelius, Jeff Kelly, Jacob Dowden, George Jamgochian, and Bruce MacKenzie. It joins more than 30 Five Iron Golf sites across five countries, with dozens more planned.

Company officials previously said the new location aims to bring “high-energy, community-centered spaces where golf and entertainment collide.”

Five Iron Golf is also offering Founding Memberships with perks such as free daily golf and discounted pricing, along with Junior Clinics for ages 6 to 14.

