Port Chester Restaurant Announces Closure: Here's Last Day

Saltaire Oyster Bar and Kitchen, located in Port Chester at 55 Abendroth Ave., will open for the last time on Sunday, July 14, the owners announced on social media on Friday, July 5.

The owners, Leslie and Elizabeth Barnes, did not make a reason for the closure public.

The restaurant is known for offering a daily selection of oysters from several different regions, including Canada, northern New England, and even the West Coast. It also features a raw bar and serves sandwiches, salads, steak, and delicious sides like truffle lobster mac n' cheese.

Although the oyster bar will soon be no more, the owners pointed grieving patrons to the eatery's sister restaurant London Lennies located in Queens at 63-88 Woodhaven Blvd. There, visitors can also enjoy a raw bar and order craft cocktails.

The news of the upcoming closure sparked reactions from commenters on social media.

"We will miss Saltaire!!! Please stay in Westchester!!!!" wrote Lois R.

Michael A. also commented, writing, "Going to miss you guys in Port Chester. I will get out to Queens just not as often as Saltaire. Hope you pop up nearby soon."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.