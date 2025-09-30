Port Chester Firefighter Sent To Home Country Despite Family's Efforts: 'We Tried Our Hardest'

In a Facebook post on Friday, Sept. 26, Port Chester firefighter Milton Guamarrigra thanked the Port Chester Fire Department, village officials, and community members for their support during his detention.

"I appreciate the Village of Port Chester NY and the Fire Department who was standing for me and I’m very proud to be part of the village," Guamarrigra wrote, adding, "Unfortunately, I got sent back to my hometown in Cuenca, Ecuador. Trusting in God's plans I have the faith that I will go back home to see my family."

The next day, his daughter posted an update on the family’s GoFundMe page confirming that Guamarrigra had been deported earlier that week.

"Unfortunately, my father got deported on Monday morning back to Ecuador," Joselyn Guamarrigra wrote in the update, going on to say, " It’s been over 25 years since he was last in his country & for us it will be the first time we live without him in the same country."

As Daily Voice previously reported, the family launched the fundraiser in late July to help cover legal costs related to Guamarrigra’s detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Community members rallied behind the firefighter, who had served Port Chester for years as a first responder.

At the time, his daughter Joselyn described her father as “a loving father, a hardworking man, and someone who has always put his family first.”

Guamarrigra’s deportation marks a painful turn for the family and the Port Chester community, which has supported them through donations and public events.

"We tried our hardest and fought as much as we could to bring him back home. We hope to reunite soon," Joselyn Guamarrigra wrote.

The family’s GoFundMe remains active to assist them as they adapt to life without him in the US. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

