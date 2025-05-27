Porch Pirate Caught On Video In Port Chester: Police Seek Help

The Port Chester Police Department said it is investigating the theft, which occurred at a home on South Regent Street, according to a post on Monday, May 26.

Authorities say a suspect was caught on video taking recently delivered packages from the porch of a residence. Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call 914-939-6332.

“This is a nationwide trend of stealing property after it was just delivered,” the department wrote, also urging residents to be vigilant.

