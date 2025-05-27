Partly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Porch Pirate Caught On Video In Port Chester: Police Seek Help

Police in Westchester County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing packages from a front porch. 

A still from the security footage depicting the suspect stealing packages from a South Regent Street home. 

A still from the security footage depicting the suspect stealing packages from a South Regent Street home. 

 Photo Credit: Port Chester Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The Port Chester Police Department said it is investigating the theft, which occurred at a home on South Regent Street, according to a post on Monday, May 26. 

Authorities say a suspect was caught on video taking recently delivered packages from the porch of a residence. Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call 914-939-6332.

“This is a nationwide trend of stealing property after it was just delivered,” the department wrote, also urging residents to be vigilant.  

to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE