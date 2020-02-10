Woman Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out In Westchester

A woman was rescued from a Westchester home after a fire broke out, officials said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, firefighters in New Rochelle responded to the Chatsworth Place home, Fire Chief Andy Sandor said.

Upon arrival, they found flames coming out the front of the home and a woman trapped in the second floor of the burning residence.

Firefighters were able to save the woman, and helped her down a ladder from the balcony in the back of the home, officials said. She was rescued without injury.

It took crews approximately an hour to get the fire under control and the flames knocked down. The house suffered extensive damage, though firefighters were able to save neighboring homes.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not suspected to be suspicious.

