Passing Car Injures Thruway Maintenance Worker On I-95 In Port Chester: Police

A New York State Thruway employee was injured after a passing car struck an attenuator truck in a work zone on a highway in Westchester, officials said. 

A New York State Thruway truck was sideswiped on I-95 in Port Chester, injuring a worker who was inside. Photo Credit: NYS Thruway Authority
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday, April 14 around 11 a.m. on I-95 in Port Chester, when a passing vehicle sideswiped a New York State Thruway attenuator truck that had been providing a lane closure, according to State Police Public Information Officer Tara McCormick. 

The crash caused a maintenance employee to suffer a minor injury to his arm, McCormick said, adding that he was not taken to a hospital.

Thruway officials reminded drivers to be careful around work zones so similar incidents do not happen again. 

"SLOW DOWN and BE ALERT in work zones," officials said on social media, adding, "Don't risk lives." 

to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.

