Passing Car Injures Thruway Maintenance Worker On I-95 In Port Chester: Police

The incident happened on Friday, April 14 around 11 a.m. on I-95 in Port Chester, when a passing vehicle sideswiped a New York State Thruway attenuator truck that had been providing a lane closure, according to State Police Public Information Officer Tara McCormick.

The crash caused a maintenance employee to suffer a minor injury to his arm, McCormick said, adding that he was not taken to a hospital.

Thruway officials reminded drivers to be careful around work zones so similar incidents do not happen again.

"SLOW DOWN and BE ALERT in work zones," officials said on social media, adding, "Don't risk lives."

