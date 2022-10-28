New Update: Police Find Suspect In Port Chester Gas Station Robbery

Police have detained a suspect in the robbery of a gas station in Westchester County.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, around 7 p.m., Port Chester Police responded to a robbery at the BP gas station at 230 Boston Post Road (Route 1), police said.

The suspect had demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint before running away from the store with an unknown amount of cash toward Olivia Street and possibly entering a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

On Friday, Oct. 28, Port Chester Police announced that they now have a suspect in custody, but that they could not release their identity because the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected, police said.

The investigation is also looking into other armed robberies involving the same suspects, with some also in Connecticut.

"We can tell you, by working together as a team and sharing information, a quick arrest was made and a dangerous individual off the streets," Port Chester Police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

