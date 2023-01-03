Know Him? Man Who Stole From Port Chester Stop & Shop On Loose, Police Say

Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $500 worth of groceries from a Stop & Shop in Westchester County.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 6:30 p.m., an unidentified man stole around $555 worth of items from the Stop & Shop in Port Chester located at 25 Waterfront Pl., according to Port Chester Police.

After he was approached by loss prevention officials at the store, the man ran away in an unknown direction. Before leaving though, an image of him was caught by the store's security footage, which police then released.

The suspect is also believed to have been involved in thefts from a Stop & Shop in White Plains and a Wegmans location in Harrison.

Anyone with any information regarding the man's identity is asked to call police at 914-291-4632, or 914-939-4243.

