Gas Station Robbery: Suspect Ties Up Clerk, Leads Police On Chase In Port Chester, Police Say

An armed gas station robbery suspect has been removed from the streets after allegedly tying up a store clerk and leading officers on a chase in Westchester County, police said.

The robbery happened during the early morning hours of Friday, March 24 at a gas station in downtown Port Chester, according to the village's police department.

The suspect allegedly entered the store, displayed a handgun, and then tied the clerk up before fleeing the scene on foot.

Patrolling officers working the midnight shift then spotted the suspect and ran after them, eventually taking them into custody and recovering their weapon.

The case is now being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Safe Streets Task Force. Port Chester Police said that no further details regarding the robbery would be released.

"Due to alert police work by the midnight shift officer, this dangerous individual has been taken off the streets," the department said on social media.

