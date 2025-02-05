Police Deny ICE Activity Amid Social Media Rumors In Port Chester

The Port Chester Police Department issued a statement on social media on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in which they denied claims that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be conducting operations in the village on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The rumors, which allegedly originated from an overheard conversation in a local deli, were later amplified in a Facebook post, police said.

"We have no credible information concerning this response or have had any conversations with ICE," the department wrote.

Police stressed that the Facebook post had caused "considerable issues and unneeded concern."

Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino also addressed the situation, reminding residents that any official updates regarding law enforcement activity would come directly from the village government or police department.

Authorities reiterated that, as of now, there is no credible information regarding ICE enforcement in Port Chester.

The rumor came amid a flurry of reported ICE activity in Ossining, Peekskill, Pleasantville, and Sleepy Hollow in recent days, as Daily Voice reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

