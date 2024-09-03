Oversized Tractor Trailer Knocks Down Wires At Port Chester Intersection, Causes Closure

The intersection of South Main Street and Grace Church Street in Port Chester is closed to traffic following a crash, village officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 3 around 7 a.m.

According to officials, an oversized tractor-trailer struck the overhead Optimum Cable lines in the intersection and knocked them to the ground.

As a result of the crash, residents and businesses in the area should expect to be without television, internet, or landlines for most of the day on Tuesday, officials said, adding that crews are now on their way to make repairs.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible. Additionally, drivers entering the village from Route 1 (Boston Post Road) should expect delays and detours.

The Port Chester Police Department is now investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

