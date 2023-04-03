Longtime Larchmont Resident Anne M. McDermott, 78, Will Be Missed By Family and Friends

Anne M. McDermott, 78, passed away February 15, 2023.

Anne was born May 25, 1944 in Port Chester and was an alumna of Port Chester High School. She lived most of her life in Larchmont with short residencies in Harrison, Pelham, and Stamford, CT. She tried the “snowbird” life for a while before moving to Glendale, AZ for a few years. But she returned and settled in Dover Plains in 2019.

She worked for Sears nearly 25 years; then for JAI Press for 15 years. Anne also volunteered with Corporate Outreach.

Anne’s hobbies included reading, movies, games, and knitting. She loved to travel and drove across country several times.

Anne leaves behind her partner, John Youngs; a daughter, Theresa Berg, and her husband, Gary; a son, William McDermott; granddaughters, Amanda Berg and Meghan Trudel; a grandson, William McDermott; and a great granddaughter, Audrina Trudel.

Please visit We Remember, Ever Loved, or Facebook, “In loving memory of Anne McDermott” as she wished for no service.

Please donate to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Heart Association in Anne’s memory.

