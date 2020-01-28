Port Chester Man Sentenced For Killing Victim In Dispute At Restaurant

A restaurant owner from Westchester will spend decades in prison for fatally shooting a former employee’s husband outside a restaurant as they argued over money.

Kenton Connerly, 52, of Port Chester, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty at trial of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon last year. Connerly will also serve five years of post-release supervision by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Alvin Yearwood.

Connerly fatally shot Mount Vernon resident Lorenzo Daley, 29, at Simply Seafood, the Bronx restaurant he owned, over a money dispute.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, on Sept. 29, 2017, Daley went to Simply Seafood on White Plains Road in the Allerton section of the Bronx to retrieve his wife’s paycheck.

Clark said that an altercation erupted between Connerly and Daley. Daley and his wife then stepped outside of the restaurant and the Connerly followed with a gun. Connerly pistol-whipped Daley in the head and the gun went off once, striking Daley in the neck.

Daley was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a couple of hours after the incident.

“The defendant, a restaurant owner, shot his former employee’s husband when they went to pick up her paycheck,” Clark stated. “The defendant took a life because of a disagreement over money. He will now spend many years in prison for his actions.”

