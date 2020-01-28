Contact Us
Port Chester Daily Voice serves Port Chester, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Port Chester Daily Voice serves Port Chester, NY

Nearby Towns

News

Port Chester Man Sentenced For Killing Victim In Dispute At Restaurant

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Port Chester resident Kenton Connerly was sentenced for fatally shooting a Mount Vernon man outside Simply Seafood, which he owned.
Port Chester resident Kenton Connerly was sentenced for fatally shooting a Mount Vernon man outside Simply Seafood, which he owned. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A restaurant owner from Westchester will spend decades in prison for fatally shooting a former employee’s husband outside a restaurant as they argued over money.

Kenton Connerly, 52, of Port Chester, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty at trial of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon last year. Connerly will also serve five years of post-release supervision by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Alvin Yearwood.

Connerly fatally shot Mount Vernon resident Lorenzo Daley, 29, at Simply Seafood, the Bronx restaurant he owned, over a money dispute.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, on Sept. 29, 2017, Daley went to Simply Seafood on White Plains Road in the Allerton section of the Bronx to retrieve his wife’s paycheck.

Clark said that an altercation erupted between Connerly and Daley. Daley and his wife then stepped outside of the restaurant and the Connerly followed with a gun. Connerly pistol-whipped Daley in the head and the gun went off once, striking Daley in the neck.

Daley was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a couple of hours after the incident.

“The defendant, a restaurant owner, shot his former employee’s husband when they went to pick up her paycheck,” Clark stated. “The defendant took a life because of a disagreement over money. He will now spend many years in prison for his actions.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Port Chester Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Port Chester Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.