Contact Us
Port Chester Daily Voice serves Port Chester, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Port Chester Daily Voice serves Port Chester, NY

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: More NY Counties Reach CDC Level Recommending Indoor Mask Use In Public Settings

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Counties in New York with “high” (dark red) and “substantial” (orange) COVID-19 transmission rates as of Tuesday, Aug. 3. Photo Credit: CDC
Counties in the United States with “high” (dark red) and “substantial” (orange) COVID-19 transmission rates as of Tuesday, Aug. 3. Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified several more counties in New York state where masks should be worn indoors in public settings, according to new guidance prompted by a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

The CDC announced last week that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above - counties in either dark red (high) or orange (substantial). 

This means the counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 new cases per 100,000 people during the timeframe of Monday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug 1.

Dutchess, Ulster, Montgomery, Cayuga, Otsego, Ontario, and Niagara are the latest counties added, bringing the total number of counties to 30.

Here's the rundown:

  • New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)
  • Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)
  • Westchester County
  • Putnam County
  • Dutchess County
  • Orange County
  • Ulster County
  • Sullivan County
  • Albany County
  • Columbia County
  • Greene County
  • Rensselaer County
  • Saratoga County
  • Seneca County
  • Schoharie County
  • Chenango County
  • Montgomery
  • Monroe County
  • Niagara County
  • Erie County
  • Cayuga County
  • Onondaga County
  • Ontario County
  • Otsego
  • Tompkins County
  • Warren County

Nassau and Suffolk are the state's lone counties with "high" (dark red on the map) spread.

The United States is now averaging about 100,000 new COVID cases per day. For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Port Chester Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.