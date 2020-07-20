COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were no new overnight COVID-19 deaths reported overnight in Westchester, and just five in the past eight days as the county recovers from the pandemic.

During his now weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday, July 20, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the region "continues to show the diminution we've been seeing for quite a while," even as testing is ramped up.

Latimer said that there have been 35,551 Westchester residents who have tested positive for the virus, though there are only 467 active COVID-19 cases, down from a peak of more than 10,000 in April. There are currently less than 40 COVID-19 patients in Westchester hospitals.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,140 COVID-19-related deaths.

"We're seeing a rise in infection in a number of states that opened up many of the structures of their society too early," Latimer said. "We here in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and other Northeast states did the smart things and closed that at a great financial loss and individual loss.

"We're still working through a series of strategies to reduce the budget gap left by a lack of tax revenue, but we weathered the storm," he added. "Now we're seeing those states in the south and the west enduring a tremendous spike and they're weathering the things we were afraid of ... namely a lack of hospital beds."

The Hudson Valley has seen the infection rate maintaining steady over the past three days at 0.90 percent.

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester County, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,235 (87 active cases);

New Rochelle: 3,113 (58);

Mount Vernon: 2,758 (45);

White Plains: 1,857 (30);

Port Chester: 1,272 (22);

Greenburgh: 1,179 (26);

Ossining Village: 1,073 (10);

Peekskill: 1,002 (28);

Cortlandt: 876 (19);

Yorktown: 721 (21);

Mount Pleasant: 581 (13);

Eastchester: 459 (8);

Mamaroneck Village: 446 (11);

Sleepy Hollow: 407 (10);

Harrison: 407 (5);

Somers: 394 (12);

Scarsdale: 362 (5);

Dobbs Ferry: 325 (7);

Tarrytown: 295 (8);

Mount Kisco: 286 (7);

Bedford: 263 (10);

Rye City: 213 (6);

Elmsford: 210 (7);

Croton-on-Hudson: 207 (3);

North Castle: 205 (4);

New Castle: 205 (6);

Rye Brook: 185 (3);

Mamaroneck Town: 175 (4);

Pelham: 162 (4);

Ossining Town: 157 (1);

North Salem: 148 (2);

Tuckahoe: 137 (0);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 135 (3);

Pleasantville: 126 (3);

Pelham Manor: 115 (4);

Lewisboro: 114 (3);

Briarcliff Manor: 109 (4);

Ardsley: 95 (2);

Irvington: 84 (3);

Bronxville: 82 (14);

Larchmont: 70 (1);

Buchanan: 37 (1);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 5,115,470 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 406,807 positive cases. There have been 25,048 COVID-19 fatalities since the outbreak began in mid-March.

In the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals dropped to 716, the lowest number since mid-March. Nearly 50,000 COVID-19 were administered throughout the state, with 519 (1.05 percent) testing positive for the virus.

