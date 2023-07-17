New Update: Car Arson Suspect Caught With Armor Piercing Bullets In Port Chester, Police Say

On Thursday night, July 13, 30-year-old Fredy Hernandez-Paz was arrested on arson charges by Port Chester Police in connection with several incidents that happened in June and July, according to the department.

According to police, Hernandez-Paz was involved in early morning vehicle arson incidents that happened on both Sunday morning, June 11 around 4 a.m. in the area of Spring Street, and Saturday, July 8 around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Washington Street and Westchester Avenue as well as New Broad Street.

After searching Hernandez-Paz following his arrest, police also found that he was in possession of a 30-round magazine with armor-piercing bullets, authorities said, adding that he was not in possession of a weapon.

He was charged with:

Nine counts of third-degree arson, a felony;

Possessing a large-capacity ammunition feed device.

Authorities were able to identify Hernandez-Paz as the suspect with the help of video footage provided by residents and businesses in the area of the fires.

Hernandez-Paz did not provide authorities with a motive for his actions but did admit to setting the fires, according to police.

He was arraigned in Rye Town Court on Friday, July 14, and released with a future court date.

