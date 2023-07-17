Fair with Haze 85°

SHARE

New Update: Car Arson Suspect Caught With Armor Piercing Bullets In Port Chester, Police Say

A lengthy investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man who allegedly set numerous vehicles on fire in Westchester, police said. 

Three vehicles, including the one pictured above, were lit on fire on Spring Street in Port Chester, fire officials said.
Three vehicles, including the one pictured above, were lit on fire on Spring Street in Port Chester, fire officials said. Photo Credit: Port Chester Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

On Thursday night, July 13, 30-year-old Fredy Hernandez-Paz was arrested on arson charges by Port Chester Police in connection with several incidents that happened in June and July, according to the department. 

According to police, Hernandez-Paz was involved in early morning vehicle arson incidents that happened on both Sunday morning, June 11 around 4 a.m. in the area of Spring Street, and Saturday, July 8 around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Washington Street and Westchester Avenue as well as New Broad Street. 

After searching Hernandez-Paz following his arrest, police also found that he was in possession of a 30-round magazine with armor-piercing bullets, authorities said, adding that he was not in possession of a weapon. 

He was charged with: 

  • Nine counts of third-degree arson, a felony;
  • Possessing a large-capacity ammunition feed device.

Authorities were able to identify Hernandez-Paz as the suspect with the help of video footage provided by residents and businesses in the area of the fires. 

Hernandez-Paz did not provide authorities with a motive for his actions but did admit to setting the fires, according to police. 

He was arraigned in Rye Town Court on Friday, July 14, and released with a future court date. 

to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE