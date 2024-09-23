Light Drizzle 64°

New Shake Shack Reveals Opening Date In Port Chester

Craving burgers, fries, and a milkshake? A soon-to-be opening restaurant in Westchester has got you covered.

The new Shake Shack serves up burgers, fries, and more. 

 Photo Credit: Shake Shack
A Shake Shack locale in Port Chester at 535 Boston Post Rd. (Route 1) will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. 

The new eatery will serve a variety of burgers, chicken bites, handspun milkshakes, fries, lemonades, and more and will be the first in Port Chester. It joins locations in White Plains, Yonkers, and White Plains. 

Those who pay a visit to the Port Chester location can either eat inside or pick up. The restaurant will also offer delivery and digital pre-ordering via the Shack app or the chain's website. 

Additionally, early birds who stop by on the opening day can receive custom Shake Shack tote bags and stickers. 

The restaurant will open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

