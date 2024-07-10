New Globally-Inspired Eatery Opens Inside Historic Building In Port Chester

1881 Kitchen Table, located in Port Chester at 112 North Main St., will hold its grand opening on Thursday, July 18, the owners announced.

Located in the village's downtown area, the restaurant, which is now open, was constructed inside a building dating back to 1881 that once housed a library, a gentleman's room, a speakeasy, and Siegels and Hart Schaffner Marx clothing stores.

The eatery's owners, Jennifer and Udi Livne of Harrison, explained that the historic building immediately caught their eye.

"Udi and I are passionate about this historic property and fell in love with the potential of the building," Jennifer Livne said, adding, "We wanted to preserve yet modernize the space for everyone in the area to experience something unique."

The restaurant is certainly one-of-a-kind—it features both a large wood-fired oven with a copper dome as a centerpiece, a hand-carved meat aging room made from bricks of Himalayan pink salt, and an espresso bar.

If that's not enough to pique your interest, the restaurant also has a wine room complete with a 12-seat semi-private mezzanine that serves as a perfect setting for group outings.

As for the cuisine, the establishment features a globally inspired menu consisting of dishes made with fresh ingredients.

Created by Chef Frank Azulay, the menu takes full advantage of the wood-fired oven with dishes such as roasted portobello steak; green asparagus on an open flame; Bianca with flame-roasted eggplants; and classic Neapolitan pizza.

Visitors can also order butcher's cuts from the meat aging room, pasta such as potato gnocchi with wild mushrooms, and seafood such as grilled seabass escalope or wood-own shrimp scampi.

"I think of a plate as an opportunity where I can create something beautiful and memorable," Azulay said, adding, "I look forward to drawing on my global experience to bring guests standout food and a menu that will change regularly to incorporate the season's bounty.”

Don't miss out on the cocktails, either—options include the 1881 Negroni, served with Askur gin, Campari, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth, and chinola; or the reimagined beet and walnut butter cocktail inspired by one of Azulay's salads.

If you're looking to stop by, the restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday and will open on Sundays for brunch as well later in the summer.

Visitors can either park on the street in front of the restaurant or in the two rear parking lots directly behind it. Additional parking is also located in the surrounding blocks.

