New Burlington Store Set To Open In Port Chester Next Month

The store, located in Westchester County in Port Chester, is slated for Nov. 10, according to Charise Lewis, a spokeswoman for the company.

The opening brings the total number of Burlington stores in the state to 57, and they plan to continue expanding, Lewis said.

Located at 441 Boston Post Road, in the Gateway Shopping Center, which also contains a Target and a Kohl's, the new store offers a little something for everyone including everything from clothing for all ages, home decor items, and footwear.

To apply for a job, visit BurlingtonStores.jobs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.