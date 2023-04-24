New Bakery, Retailers Coming To Renovated Plaza On Route 1 In Port Chester

The new businesses are set to open their doors at the newly-renovated Post Road Plaza, located in Port Chester at 262 Boston Post Rd. (URoute 1), according to Simone Development Companies, which owns the location.

One of the newest tenants to open up shop at the over 63,000-square-foot strip center is Nothing Bundt Cakes, which will set up in the space once occupied by a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The bakery franchise is known for offering delicious decorative cakes for any occasion and will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 28 with a "Don Bosco’s Community Center Benefit Day," in which 20 percent of all sales will go to charity organizations benefitting young people.

The other retailers to soon open at the plaza include:

Nailed It Spa, which will "open shortly," according to a spokesperson from Simone;

European Wax Center, which has already opened and also has locations in Hartsdale and New Rochelle.

In addition to the new businesses, other tenants at the plaza include LA Fitness, Domino's Pizza, Subway, Pet Spa Center, Mattress Firm, Ella's Beauty Lounge, and Wei Wong Kitchen.

