Mysterious Spill In LI Sound Prompts Investigation In Port Chester

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, when the US Coast Guard alerted the Port Chester Fire Department to a possible spill in the Byram River section of Long Island Sound, according to the department.

Rescue crews soon began investigating and found the substance floating on the water. With help from the Rye Police Department, responders worked to find out the size of the spill and identify where it came from.

The findings were documented and reported back to the Coast Guard for further investigation. Emergency crews remained on scene for about 90 minutes before returning to service.

Firefighters have not released information about the type of substance or whether there are any ongoing environmental concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

