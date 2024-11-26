Trio Caught With Gun, Drugs After Threatening Group In Port Chester

The incident began on Sunday morning, Nov. 24, when witnesses flagged down Port Chester officers while they were on patrol on North Main Street, according to the department.

Witnesses reported a man menacing a group with a firearm, and as officers approached the area near Abendroth Avenue, they also pointed out a vehicle leaving the scene. Police then pulled it over and detained the suspects.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun with a defaced serial number and eight rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

The driver, a 30-year-old Yonkers resident whose name was not released, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Meanwhile, two passengers—a man from Queens, New York, and a man from Norwalk—were also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Additionally, they face charges for possession of a controlled substance after police discovered cocaine in their possession.

All three suspects were arraigned and remanded to the Westchester County Jail, police said.

“Due to our presence downtown, our officers were able to effectively stop the vehicle and take the suspects into custody, without any further incident,” the department said in a statement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.