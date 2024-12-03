Massive Blaze Engulfs Vacant Port Chester Commercial Building

The blaze broke out around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 46 Broad St. in Port Chester, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

When first responders arrived, heavy flames were seen from the rear of the two-story vacant commercial building, and there were initial reports of possible people trapped inside. Firefighters forced their way into the building and conducted searches under heavy fire, high heat, and low visibility conditions, fire officials said.

Luckily, all searches for victims trapped inside the burning building were negative. Fire crews then began fighting the flames from inside the building, but after around 20 minutes, they were pulled from the structure due to worsening conditions, according to the department.

Firefighters then began attacking from the outside, deploying multiple hose lines and master streams to contain the fire to the building.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 8:30 a.m., firefighters said. The cause was not detailed.

