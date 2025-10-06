Man With Head Impaled On Broken Signpost Rescued In Port Chester

The incident happened in Port Chester on Saturday night, Oct. 4, when officers and EMS crews were dispatched to Horton Avenue after receiving a 911 call reporting an injured person, the Port Chester Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 5.

When first responders arrived, they found that the man had been walking on the sidewalk when he fell onto private property and was impaled on a broken signpost.

Police said the victim was conscious and alert but had the metal post lodged in his head.

Members of the Port Chester Fire Department and EMS worked together to develop a careful rescue plan. Crews had to dig by hand around the base of the sign, then stabilize the victim while cutting the post to avoid causing further injury.

After roughly 45 minutes of delicate work, rescuers were able to free the man. He was then transported to Westchester Medical Center, still conscious and alert, for further treatment.

Port Chester Police credited the teamwork and skill of emergency personnel for turning a potentially tragic incident into a successful rescue.

"This is a clear example of the level of professionalism and training that exists while working together for a common goal," the department said in a post on Sunday, adding, "Good ending to a very serious situation."

More information about the man's current condition was not immediately available.

