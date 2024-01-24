Man Nabbed After Threatening Women With Pink Handgun In Port Chester

Fairfield County resident Diego Victorino of Norwalk, age 24, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 19 in connection with an incident in Port Chester, the village's police department announced.

On the day of the incident, police received a report of a man menacing a group of women who had been leaving an unnamed downtown establishment. A car believed to be connected to this incident was soon seen leaving the area, and officers were able to pull this vehicle over.

During the traffic stop though, the passenger, Victorino, got out of the vehicle and ran away. Officers followed him to the area of the Port Chester train station, and he was soon apprehended on lower Willett Avenue, police said.

After catching him, police found a pink Glock 9mm handgun with a fully loaded illegal magazine that Victorino had allegedly tossed during the chase.

Victorino was later charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Menacing;

Violation of the NY Safe Act.

He was later arraigned and released on bail on Friday.

