Man Found Clinging To Dock In River In Port Chester On CT Border: Police

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 12 around 1 a.m., when authorities were told that someone needed help in the area of the Byram River on the border between Port Chester and the Fairfield County town of Greenwich.

According to Port Chester Police, authorities on both sides of the river soon began looking for the person in need. Eventually, Port Chester officers found a man in distress who was in the river clinging to a dock.

Police were then able to pull the man out and soon discovered that he was suffering from severe hypothermia. The man also repeatedly told officers that someone else was in the water.

As a result, authorities continued to search the shoreline on both sides of the river. However, a second person was never found.

The man pulled from the water was treated at an area trauma center and was expected to be released shortly, police said on Sunday, adding that he was taken out of the water before he could suffer any long-term effects from hypothermia.

"With the assistance of the caller & Greenwich PD this incident ended as best as possible, with little time to spare," Port Chester Police said in a social media post about the incident.

