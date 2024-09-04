Longtime Port Chester Firefighter Dies: 'Unwavering, Selfless'

Fairfield County resident Richard Nickerson of Greenwich died on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the age of 92 with his family by his side, according to his obituary.

A member of the Port Chester Fire Department's Putnam Engine & Hose Co. #2 for 70 years, Nickerson was known for his dedication to helping people.

Born in 1932, Nickerson went on to become the owner and operator of Nickerson P.C. Brake & Alignment alongside his brother. Following his retirement, he also worked a part-time job at the Griffith E. Harris Golf Course in Greenwich for 20 years, his obituary said.

Nickerson was perhaps best remembered for his decades as a firefighter, during which he served as a past Captain of his company.

Nickerson's courage was put on display throughout these years, including one incident in which he saved a child's life during a fire. He received honors for this rescue, his obituary said.

In a social media post following his death, the Putnam Engine & Hose Co. memorialized Nickerson and praised his achievements:

"Richard G. Nickerson embodied the true spirit of dedication, his commitment to serving others and ensuring the safety of our community was both unwavering and selfless," the company wrote.

Nickerson is survived by his wife, Marcelle; his children, Richard Jr., William, and Nancy; and his grandchildren, Kevin, Kelsey, Erin, and Shelby.

A service for Nickerson will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Greenwich at 134 Hamilton Ave.

Click here to read his full obituary.

