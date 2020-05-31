Popular Rye Teacher Appears As Contestant On Jeopardy!

A seventh-grade teacher in Westchester who lives in Fairfield County showed off his smarts on Jeopardy!, the popular television game show.

Norwalk resident Peter Gouveia, who teaches at Rye Middle School, was a contestant in the Jeopardy!!’s Teachers Tournament that aired this past week.

Gouveia was chosen out of nearly 100,000 applicants after taking an online test a year ago and auditioning for the show in Boston in January. He was one of just 15 educators chosen to appear on the show during the teachers’ tournament.

The episode of Jeopardy! Gouveia was on taped in California early in February, though the airing was delayed until now due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“This tournament was created because ‘Jeopardy!’ is committed to showing appreciation for our teachers, and this year’s edition carries even more significance as educators everywhere face a whole new set of challenges,” “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek said in a statement.

During the episode which aired Monday, May 25, Gouveia came in second, with a total of $6,399, slightly behind his competition, who finished in first with $7,600.

