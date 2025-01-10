Historian, Over 50-Year Member Of Port Chester Fire Department Dies: 'Pure Gentleman'

Tom Zack, a longtime member of Port Chester's Harry Howard Hook & Ladder Company #1, died on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the age of 78, according to his obituary.

Zach, a Fairfield County resident who lived in the Greenwich neighborhood of Riverside, was born on July 4, 1946, in Port Chester, and dedicated his life to community service.

He joined the Port Chester Fire Department in 1969, serving as a career firefighter with IAFF Local 1971 until his retirement in 2007. Zack was also a 50-year member of the Harry Howard Hook & Ladder Co. #1, where he was revered as the company’s historian, a role that showcased his deep knowledge and passion for the department’s history and the fire service as a whole.

In a statement on social media, Harry Howard Hook & Ladder Co. #1 remembered Zack as an "absolute gentleman and wealth of knowledge" whose contributions to the company and community will never be forgotten.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Zack family,” the company wrote. “May he rest in eternal peace.”

The Port Chester Police Department also paid tribute to Zack, describing him as a "pure gentleman" and a "great guy" who was always eager to share a smile and his wealth of historical knowledge about the Port Chester Fire Department.

Beyond his service to the fire department, Zack remained active in civic life, serving on the Town of Greenwich Alarm Appeals Board after his retirement. He was an avid golfer, a model railroading enthusiast, and a skilled craftsman known for building and repairing stained glass windows. He also enjoyed stamp and coin collecting.

Zack was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jacqueline, and is survived by his three sons, Thomas (Adrienne), Christopher (Katie), and Timothy (Michelle); his six cherished grandchildren, Rachel, Nathan, Ethan, Owen, Julia, and Jenevieve; and his brother, Edward (Liza).

Family and friends will gather to honor Zack’s life on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Greenwich. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in Greenwich.

Click here to read Zack's full obituary.

