Former Fire Chief, Business Owner From Port Chester Dies At 76

Lifelong Port Chester resident Robert "Tee" Thalheimer died on Friday, Aug. 11 at the age of 76, according to his obituary.

Thalheimer, the former Chief of the Port Chester Fire Department, was born in the village in 1946 and graduated from Port Chester High School in 1964.

After his graduation, Thalheimer began a career in carpentry working for Byram Builders before becoming a diesel mechanic for Consolidated Diesel & Engines in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Thalheimer then went on to become well-known in the Port Chester community after starting his business, Tee's Service Station, which stayed on Putnam Avenue for four decades.

In addition to his mechanic business, Thalheimer was dedicated to public service and spent 60 years serving with the Reliance Engine & Hose Co. #1 of the Port Chester Volunteer Fire Department, according to his obituary.

He also eventually became a captain of his company and served as Chief Engineer of the department from 1984 to 1986, also later becoming Chief.

Thalheimer was also a member of numerous fire organizations, including the Port Chester Past Chiefs Association, Westchester County Past Chiefs Association, the Westchester County Volunteer Firemen's Association, and the FASNY New York State Firemen's Association.

The Port Chester Police Department shared a social media post memorializing the former chief.

"A long-time business owner, resident, and member of the FD, he gave back to make the village a better place," the department said, adding, "May he rest in peace!"

Although much of his time was spent serving others, Thalheimer's "entire world revolved around his family," his obituary said, including his wife, Concetcina Gioffre, who he married in 1966.

Thalheimer is survived by Concetcina; his children Heidi and her husband Tom, and Robert and his wife Oni; his seven grandchildren, Jenna, Tommy, Jorja, Johnna, RJ, Reina, and Jack; and his brother, Frank.

A service for Thalheimer will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Craft Memorial Home in Port Chester at 40 Leicester St.

A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at noon at Saint Paul Church in Greenwich, Connecticut at 84 Sherwood Ave.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.