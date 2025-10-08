'First To Lend Hand': Port Chester Firefighter Mourned After Cancer Fight, Friends Fund Tribute

Bronxville resident Anthony Torres, a longtime member of the Port Chester Volunteer Fire Department’s Harry Howard Hook & Ladder Company #1, died on Saturday, Oct. 4, after a three-year battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

Torres, who was formerly of Port Chester, served as the company treasurer and was a past first lieutenant during his 15 years with the volunteer department. His fellow firefighters described him as "the first to lend a hand with anything," whether at the firehouse or in the community.

A US Army veteran, Torres served from 1985 to 1987 as a Heavy Antiarmor Weapons Infantryman with Company A, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry at Fort Lewis, Washington. After his military service, he spent his career as a New York City corrections officer and later worked as a truck driver and driver’s education instructor in Eastchester, according to his obituary.

He was a graduate of New Rochelle High School.

Friends say Torres fought his illness with remarkable strength and optimism, never losing the trademark smile that endeared him to so many.

"Anthony was nothing shy of a gentleman, leader, and great friend," wrote organizers of a GoFundMe campaign launched this week to help support funeral expenses and his longtime girlfriend, Cynthia Conti, who cared for him throughout his illness.

"He battled cancer for 3 years...always with a huge smile on his face. Many of his friends are at a loss for words with his passing," the GoFundMe's organizers continued.

As of Wednesday morning, Oct. 8, the fundraiser, created by Katie Lanning, had raised nearly $3,000 of its $20,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at Craft Memorial Home in Port Chester. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home, followed by interment with full military honors at Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island.

According to friends, Torres will receive a police escort to his final resting place — a fitting tribute to a man who spent his life in service to others.

Click here to read Torres' full obituary.

