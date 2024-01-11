First Baby Of 2024 Welcomed By Open Door Family Medical Center In Port Chester

The first baby to be born in 2024 at Open Door Family Medical Center at Phelps Hospital in Port Chester was announced to be Yessenia Ramirez-Calderon, officials said on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Ramirez-Calderon was born on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 12:10 p.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds. She was born to Arlin Calderon and Wilfredo Ramirez of Port Chester and has a big brother, Nicholas, and a big sister, Arlinda.

The medical center released a picture of the happy family on Thursday.

Staff at the medical center also revealed that it celebrated the delivery of its 10,000th baby over 20 years in October. This milestone included Nicholas and Arlinda, staff added.

