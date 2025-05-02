Firefighters Help Resident Escape House Blaze In Port Chester

The blaze began at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday when fire crews raced to 12 Bush Ave. in Port Chester for a reported basement fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.

Arriving crews found smoke coming from the side of the house, and a worker on the scene confirmed there was an active fire.

A 10-75 working fire signal was transmitted to bring more help to the scene.

Firefighters quickly found the flames in a rear bedroom on the first floor, not in the basement as initially reported. Crews moved swiftly to open up the area and knock out the blaze.

During the operation, one resident was safely helped out of the building by firefighters. No other residents were found inside, and the fire was placed under control by 11:10 a.m., firefighters said.

While Port Chester crews were operating at Bush Avenue, mutual aid units covering the village responded to an additional alarm elsewhere in the district on North Main Street.

More information about the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

