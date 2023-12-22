Fair 37°

SHARE

Sponsored Content

This article is part of a paid Content Partnership with the advertiser, AFC Port Chester. Daily Voice has no involvement in the writing of the article and the statements and opinions contained in it are solely those of the advertiser.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Experienced ER Physicians Open First Urgent Care In Port Chester

The only urgent care center in Port Chester is changing the way people who live and work in the community access healthcare. American Family Care (AFC) is now seeing patients seven days a week at a state-of-the-art facility in the Waterfront at Port Chester on Westchester Avenue and Main Street.

Dr. Jijoe Joseph and Dr. Ilya Parizh are thrilled to have opened the first urgent care in Port Chester. AFC is now open to patients seven days a week and no appointment is necessary.

Dr. Jijoe Joseph and Dr. Ilya Parizh are thrilled to have opened the first urgent care in Port Chester. AFC is now open to patients seven days a week and no appointment is necessary.

Photo Credit: AFC Port Chester
by AFC Port Chester
Content Partner: AFC Port Chester

AFC Port Chester is independently owned and operated by Dr. Jijoe Joseph and Dr. Ilya Parizh. They are both board-certified emergency room physicians who have years of experience treating patients.

“Our vision for AFC Port Chester goes beyond immediate medical care. It’s about creating a healthcare environment where every patient feels heard and valued, and the community’s overall well-being is prioritized. This is what drives us every day,” explained Dr. Joseph.

The highly skilled medical staff at AFC Port Chester treats and diagnoses illnesses like the flu or a cold, injuries, and accidents, including broken bones, and helps patients manage a variety of health conditions ranging from arthritis to diabetes to high blood pressure. AFC also offers pre-employment physicals, drug screening, and treatment of work-related injuries.

“Great medical care isn’t just about treating symptoms; it’s about being a part of the community and understanding its needs,” said Dr. Parizh. “At AFC Port Chester, we’re committed to providing comprehensive care to every patient who walks through our door.”

Both Dr. Joseph and Dr. Parizh started their healthcare journey in 2011 at Long Island Medical School, where their friendship and shared vision for healthcare excellence took root. Dr. Joseph was first introduced to AFC’s urgent care model while working at another location during his residency. After seeing how beneficial it is for a community, he and Dr. Parizh teamed up to open an AFC in East Hanover, New Jersey, nearly two years ago.

AFC Port Chester is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers urgent care, primary care, lab testing, and even occupational medicine. Patients can either make an appointment or walk in. Learn more about AFC Port Chester at https://www.afcurgentcare.com/port-chester/.

This article is part of a paid Content Partnership with the advertiser, AFC Port Chester. Daily Voice has no involvement in the writing of the article and the statements and opinions contained in it are solely those of the advertiser.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE