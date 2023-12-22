Experienced ER Physicians Open First Urgent Care In Port Chester

AFC Port Chester is independently owned and operated by Dr. Jijoe Joseph and Dr. Ilya Parizh. They are both board-certified emergency room physicians who have years of experience treating patients.

“Our vision for AFC Port Chester goes beyond immediate medical care. It’s about creating a healthcare environment where every patient feels heard and valued, and the community’s overall well-being is prioritized. This is what drives us every day,” explained Dr. Joseph.

The highly skilled medical staff at AFC Port Chester treats and diagnoses illnesses like the flu or a cold, injuries, and accidents, including broken bones, and helps patients manage a variety of health conditions ranging from arthritis to diabetes to high blood pressure. AFC also offers pre-employment physicals, drug screening, and treatment of work-related injuries.

“Great medical care isn’t just about treating symptoms; it’s about being a part of the community and understanding its needs,” said Dr. Parizh. “At AFC Port Chester, we’re committed to providing comprehensive care to every patient who walks through our door.”

Both Dr. Joseph and Dr. Parizh started their healthcare journey in 2011 at Long Island Medical School, where their friendship and shared vision for healthcare excellence took root. Dr. Joseph was first introduced to AFC’s urgent care model while working at another location during his residency. After seeing how beneficial it is for a community, he and Dr. Parizh teamed up to open an AFC in East Hanover, New Jersey, nearly two years ago.

AFC Port Chester is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers urgent care, primary care, lab testing, and even occupational medicine. Patients can either make an appointment or walk in. Learn more about AFC Port Chester at https://www.afcurgentcare.com/port-chester/.