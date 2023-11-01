Duo Apprehended After Stealing $10K In Pharmaceuticals At Costco In Port Chester: Police

The incident began on Thursday night, Oct. 26, when Port Chester Police were alerted that a stolen vehicle had entered the village. This vehicle was soon found in the parking lot of the Costco Wholesale store at 1 Westchester Ave., police said.

According to the department, while officers were investigating the location of the car's occupants, a woman came out of Costco's side exit with a large amount of pharmaceutical products.

When officers confronted her, she got in the vehicle and drove away, prompting a short pursuit that was called off as a result of the woman's recklessness and high speed.

A short time later, Port Chester Police was told that the vehicle had been found behind the Marriott Hotel in Rye at 631 Midland Ave.

With the help of the Rye Police Department, the parking lot's exits were blocked and officers began attempting to communicate with the woman, who was inside the car.

However, the woman again refused to cooperate and drove onto grass through the hotel's rear yard to get away from police, nearly hitting an officer and a K9 unit in the process.

She then continued to drive through bushes and small trees, according to authorities.

A second chase then began and continued on Interstate 287 before the woman eventually exited and entered the Hutchinson River Parkway in White Plains. At this point, Westchester County Police officers then joined the pursuit.

The chase finally came to an end when the car hit a guardrail and became disabled. The driver, a 28-year-old Queens resident, was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, as the pursuit unfolded, Port Chester Police were alerted that a second suspect had run from the Costco with more pharmaceutical products. Soon enough, this suspect, a 31-year-old Queens man, was also apprehended, police said.

Both suspects were discovered to have stolen pharmaceuticals with an estimated value of $10,000, according to Port Chester Police, which also allegedly found a large amount of power tools and expensive clothing in the back of the vehicle that was believed to also be stolen.

Both suspects were later arraigned in Rye Town Court and released pending a future court appearance.

"Unfortunately this incident ended with a pursuit. We strive to engage suspects, and or block in the vehicles, to avoid any issues with a pursuit where the public or officers are put in danger," Port Chester Police said in a social media post.

The department added, "Luckily, this incident ended with no injuries to officers or the public, and the proceeds recovered, and suspects taken into custody."

