One lane on Route 1 southbound (South Main Street) in Port Chester at the intersection with Purdy Avenue and Grace Church Street will close on Monday, July 29, through Wednesday, July 31, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The lane closure will be put in place between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, officials added, also saying that it will allow crews to perform roadway work.

