Concerned Citizen Helps Catch Duo Accused Of Robbing FedEx Driver In Port Chester

The incident began on Monday afternoon, Sept. 9, when a citizen in Port Chester saw two suspects steal from a FedEx driver making deliveries, according to the Port Chester Police Department.

The citizen followed the suspect's vehicle and tried boxing them in to stop them from leaving. However, the suspects took out a handgun and threatened them, police said.

At this point, the citizen gave officers a description of the vehicle and which way it was traveling. Soon after this, a Westchester County Police officer tried stopping the car, but it continued driving away.

Eventually, the vehicle was finally stopped on Interstate 87. During the pursuit, the suspects had thrown several packages from the vehicle that police have since recovered.

Both suspects in the vehicle, who were not identified by the department, are now in custody. They were charged with second-degree robbery and menacing.

Any Port Chester residents expecting a delivery on Tuesday, Sept. 10 who are missing items should call Port Chester Police at 914-939-6332.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.