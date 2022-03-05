Two New Target Stores Coming To Westchester, Including Port Chester

Two new Target locations are preparing to open their doors to customers in Westchester.

They will be in Port Chester and Yonkers.

The Port Chester store, which will be a draw both New York and Connecticut residents, is planning an 89,000-square-foot location in the Gateway Shopping Plaza at 495 Post Road which is already home to Whole Foods and Old Navy, according to store officials.

The Yonkers store, the first in the city, will be 132,000-square-feet and located at the Cross Country Center, store officials added.

The Cross Country Center which is already home to H&M, and such favorites as Shake Shack and Zara, has been under a large renovation to bring in more top-scale retailers, as well as food and entertainment entities.

So how does Target decide where to open a new store?

According to the company website, the company looks at factors such as community needs, site constraints, and how close other Target stores are located.

"And each step of the way, we work closely with local officials and guests to develop stores that truly make shopping easy, inspiring, and affordable,” the website said.

Calls and emails to the company were not immediately returned.

The Port Chester store is reportedly expected to open in April.

No exact date has been announced for the Yonkers store, but it is planned to open this year.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

