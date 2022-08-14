Frozen Pizza Product Recalled Due To Possible Contamination With Metal

A popular frozen pizza product has been recalled due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling approximately 13,099 pounds of the frozen meat pizza product that were produced on Tuesday, June 6, 2022. The following product is subject to recall:

33.5-oz cartons containing “Home Run Inn CHICAGO'S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA” with “best by” date “12/03/22”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers.

View the product label in the image above or by checking the FSIS website here.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting metal was found in the pizza.

"There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," FSIS said.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, according to FSIS.

FSIS said it is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or found at distributor and retail locations. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

Additionally, distributors and retailers are urged not to sell these products.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," said FSIS.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nick Perrino, COO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, at 630-783-9696, ext. 2151.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

