Blaze Damages 12-Story Vacant Building On Old Hospital Property In Port Chester

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 7 around 3:30 p.m., when firefighters responded to the old United Hospital property in Port Chester in the area of Boston Post Road and High Street, where a debris pile behind a 12-story vacant residential building had ignited.

According to the Port Chester Fire Department, arriving crews stretched lines to the pile and were able to extinguish the bulk of the flames. In the meantime, firefighters entered the vacant building and found that the second floor was covered in smoke.

Luckily, crews were able to knock out most of the fire from outside the building and additional hot spots were found and put out with the help of an excavator. Firefighters then searched the entire building and found no remaining fires.

The blaze was under control in the span of an hour, fire officials said. Departments that assisted with the effort included the Rye, Rye Brook, Purchase, Town of Mamaroneck, Tarrytown, and West Harrison Fire Departments.

