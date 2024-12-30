Armed Woman Subdued After Breaking Into Port Chester Apartment: Police

The dangerous situation happened at around 8:45 a.m. in Port Chester on Saturday, Dec. 28, when a woman allegedly forced her way into a Weber Drive apartment while armed with a handgun, the Port Chester Police Department said on Sunday, Dec. 29.

While officers were en route, updated information revealed that the woman had gained entry, police said.

Upon arrival, officers evacuated the apartment’s occupants, except for one female resident and the suspect. Police then entered the room where the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Brooke Manderson of Elmsford, was located, according to the department.

Following a brief struggle, officers subdued Manderson and recovered a 9mm handgun that had been hidden in the room. The weapon was found to have nine rounds of ammunition and a defaced serial number, police said.

An investigation determined that Manderson and the resident were acquaintances and may have had a prior relationship, according to authorities.

Manderson was arraigned and remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

