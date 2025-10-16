2-Story Blaze Knocked Down At Residence In Port Chester

The blaze broke out around 1 p.m. on Fox Island Road in Port Chester, prompting a mutual aid response from surrounding communities, the village's fire department said.

Crews soon arrived at the scene and confirmed a working fire on both the first and second floors of the structure.

Firefighters from Port Chester and Rye Brook, assisted by several mutual aid companies, worked quickly to extinguish the flames, open up walls to check for extension, and secure utilities, the department said. The fire was under control in less than one hour, preventing further damage to the home.

Units responding included crews from Port Chester and Rye Brook, along with help from Purchase, Rye, and the Town of Mamaroneck Fire Departments.

More support came from Port Chester EMS, Port Chester Police, Scarsdale EMS, Code Enforcement, Con Edison Gas & Electric, and the Red Cross. 60 Control dispatchers also responded with Field Comm to assist with communications.

No injuries were reported.

