Chilly, Dry Easter Sunday Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

A chilly, dry stretch of days will continue through the second half of the weekend before a big change in the weather pattern arrives.

High pressure will result in dry and sunny conditions on Easter Sunday, April 9, the National Weather Service says.

The dry weather will remain in place all week, but there will be a dramatic difference. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer each day this week, with a shot at 80 degrees by the end of the week.

Sunday's high temperatures will top off in the mid-50s.

There will be patchy early Monday morning, April 10, but it will mark the start of a stretch of more spring-like temperatures with the high climbing to the low 60s under mainly sunny skies and calm winds.

"Temperatures will reach levels that have not been experienced since last fall," according to AccuWeather.com.

The high temperature will climb to the upper 60s on Tuesday, April 11, and the low to mid-70s on Wednesday, April 12. It will be mostly sunny both days.

On Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, the mercury will be right around or even above the 80-degree in some spots with sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pleasantville and receive free news updates.