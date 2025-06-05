Superintendent Resigns In Pleasantville: Here's What's Next For District

Pleasantville Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Tina DeSa will resign from her role effective Monday, June 30, the district’s Board of Education announced following its meeting on Tuesday, June 3.

In a message to families, DeSa reflected on her nearly four-year tenure with the district, expressing gratitude for the relationships she’s built and the work accomplished during her time as superintendent.

"When I look at what we have accomplished together, I am extremely proud of the work that has been done in the district," DeSa wrote, adding, "The relationships that I have with the students, staff, families, and community members will last a lifetime."

She added, “Your support and friendship will forever impact my life, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the warm memories.”

The Board of Education thanked DeSa for her service and announced plans to appoint an interim superintendent beginning in July 2025. A formal announcement regarding the interim leader is expected later this week.

"We believe that bringing on an interim superintendent gives us sufficient time to identify the most important experience and traits in our next superintendent and to ensure involvement from all stakeholders in the search process," the Board wrote.

The Board emphasized its commitment to maintaining stability and academic excellence during the transition and said DeSa would remain actively involved in ensuring a smooth handoff.

