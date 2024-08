The Route 9A southbound ramp to the Taconic State Parkway in Pleasantville will close between Pleasantville Road and Route 117 on Thursday, Aug. 29, according to Mount Pleasant Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi.

The ramp will close between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fulgenzi added.

Delays are expected. Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes around the closure.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pleasantville and receive free news updates.