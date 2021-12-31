Albany's Director Of Operations Taking Job In Westchester

One of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s top aides announced that he will be leaving upstate to take on a new job in Westchester.

Brian Shea, the director of operations for the City of Albany is heading to Westchester, where he will serve as Rye’s newest assistant city manager beginning in February.

Prior to his time in the mayor’s office, Shea was chief of staff to the mayor, serving as a chief spokesperson for the mayor and as Albany’s public information officer.

Shea also spent time working for the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services after receiving his undergraduate degree from Binghamton University and his Masters of Public Administration from Marist College in Dutchess County.

Sheehan recently praised Shea’s work for Albany, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this is a really great opportunity for him to take what he learned in Albany and take it to the next level,” she told the Albany Times-Union last week.

Shea took to social media to confirm his new position while sharing his family’s excitement about the move to Westchester.

“My 8-year-old niece just screamed ‘I googled you!,’ to me,” he posted on Twitter. “She then very earnestly told me 'Rye has very good schools.' "

